Apple Fined $27 Million For Slowing Down Old iPhones 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published Apple Fined $27 Million For Slowing Down Old iPhones France's competition and fairness watchdog found Apple failed to notify users that certain updates could slow down their phones.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Stevie the Sleepy RT @PopCrave: Apple has been fined $27 MILLION for intentionally slowing down older iPhones models in order to force the consumer to buy ne… 2 seconds ago Shelly Kramer Apple has been fined 25 million euros by a French consumer fraud group for intentionally slowing down some iPhone m… https://t.co/2YfHC7z39V 32 seconds ago Kent H Lindstrom RT @radionz: Apple has been fined 25 million euros (NZ $42.7 million) for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without making it c… 41 seconds ago