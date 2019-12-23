Mayor Pete: Donations From 40 Billionaires

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit
REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Senator Bernie Sanders attacked former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for taking campaign donations from billionaires, leading to #PetesBillionaires trending on Twitter.

A representative of Buttigieg's campaign told Business Insider that while the former mayor believes campaign finance reforms are needed, such changes can not be made if he does not have the necessary resources to defeat President Trump.
Warren Caught In 'Wine Vault' Hypocrisy [Video]Warren Caught In "Wine Vault" Hypocrisy

During the December 19th 2019 Democratic debate Senator Elizabeth Warren took a swipe at Mayor Pete Buttigieg. She went after Buttigieg for hosting a fund raiser in a "wine cave." But, according to..

Credit: Wochit

Jane Lynch criticizes Elizabeth Warren on Twitter [Video]Jane Lynch criticizes Elizabeth Warren on Twitter

Jane Lynch criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she argued with Mayor Pete Buttigieg. According to Business Insider, Lynch accused Warren of “class warfare” on Twitter. She said: “Billionaires..

Credit: Rumble

