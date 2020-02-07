Global  

Report: Michigan's Zavier Simpson crashed car prior to suspension

Report: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson crashed car prior to suspension

Report: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson crashed car prior to suspension

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson reportedly crashed a vehicle registered to the wife of the Wolverines’ athletic director late last month, shortly before the school announced he was suspended for a game.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson crashed car belonging to athletic director's wife before suspension

Michigan basketball star Zavier Simpson initially gave a fake name and was cited for speeding too...
Police report reveals Michigan star Zavier Simpson's suspension stemmed from wrecking AD's car

Simpson served a one-game suspension, the result of wrecking a car into a utility pole last month
