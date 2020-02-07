Global  

Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler overturns in Scottsboro

Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler overturns in Scottsboro
Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler overturns in Scottsboro

You're taking a live look at the scene in scottsboro!

This 18-wheeler flipped while making a turn.

Now - nearly 5 hours later - you can still see crews working to clean it up.

The jackson county emergency management agency says it happened around 10:30 this morning.

It's at the intersection of highway 35 and highway 40.

Waay 31's casey albritton joins us live now with where the clean-up efforts stand.

Casey?

I've been out here since noon-- now - take a look behind me.

You can see the 18-wheeler is still on its side - blocking the left lane onto veterans drive.

The e-m-a says it's taking so long to clear this wreck - because they have to pick up the bags of dog food the semi was carrying.

I shot this video earlier.

You can see crews removing those bags and stacking them up.

The jackson county emergency management agency told me the driver was taken to a near-by hospital with minor injuries.

He says this wreck isn't weather related - and added that wrecks happen all the time at this intersection -- because 18- wheelers usually speed up while trying to turn on and off of a hill.

He e-m-a director said he's not sure when the left lane will be back open-- but are asking people to drive slowly and use caution in the area.

Live in scottsboro, casey albritton, waay 31




