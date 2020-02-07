Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler overturns in Scottsboro

App.
You're taking a live look at the scene in scottsboro!
This 18-wheeler flipped while making a turn.
Now - nearly 5 hours later - you can still see crews working to clean it up.
The jackson county emergency management agency says it happened around 10:30 this morning.
It's at the intersection of highway 35 and highway 40.
Waay 31's casey albritton joins us live now with where the clean-up efforts stand.
Casey?
I've been out here since noon-- now - take a look behind me.
You can see the 18-wheeler is still on its side - blocking the left lane onto veterans drive.
The e-m-a says it's taking so long to clear this wreck - because they have to pick up the bags of dog food the semi was carrying.
I shot this video earlier.
You can see crews removing those bags and stacking them up.
The jackson county emergency management agency told me the driver was taken to a near-by hospital with minor injuries.
He says this wreck isn't weather related - and added that wrecks happen all the time at this intersection -- because 18- wheelers usually speed up while trying to turn on and off of a hill.
He e-m-a director said he's not sure when the left lane will be back open-- but are asking people to drive slowly and use caution in the area.
Live in scottsboro, casey albritton, waay 31