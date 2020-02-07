Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

ABC Photo Archives/Contributor/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." He's already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations under his belt.

DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old — he started in commercials and TV and moved onto feature films. The "Titanic" actor has an estimated net worth of $260 million.

Here's how he built his career, spends his fortune, and advocates for climate health.