Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

ABC Photo Archives/Contributor/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in &quot;Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.&quot; He&apos;s already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations under his belt.

DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old — he started in commercials and TV and moved onto feature films. The &quot;Titanic&quot; actor has an estimated net worth of $260 million.

Here&apos;s how he built his career, spends his fortune, and advocates for climate health.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lifeinsider

Lifestyle Insider Leonardo DiCaprio landed an Oscar nomination this year and has an estimated net worth of $260 million. Here's how h… https://t.co/1Z3FlkRmrD 13 hours ago

MCCLAiN142

McClain 🕹️ @jimlagz @Styx666Official @jaredlholt I'm Leonardo DiCaprio in an Oscar nomination role? Awesome, thanks. 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.