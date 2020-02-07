Global  

Police: Bully Kills Arlington Teen After He Broke Up Fight

Arlington police said Friday, the 16-year-old Arlington High School student Samuel Reynolds, who was shot and killed at the apartment complex where he lived, for standing up to a bully at school days earlier.
Police say it was just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when Samuel Reynolds was shot outside his home, on the grounds of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Benge Drive.

Police say it was just after 4:30 p.m. when Samuel Reynolds was shot outside his home. Investigators quickly identified a suspect and four hours after the shooting announced they had the boy in..

