Police: Bully Kills Arlington Teen After He Broke Up Fight

Arlington police said Friday, the 16-year-old Arlington High School student Samuel Reynolds, who was shot and killed at the apartment complex where he lived, for standing up to a bully at school days earlier.



Recent related videos from verified sources Arlington Student Shot, Killed For Defending Fellow Student From Bully Days Earlier, Police Say Police say it was just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when Samuel Reynolds was shot outside his home, on the grounds of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Benge Drive. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:45Published 2 days ago Arlington Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Police say it was just after 4:30 p.m. when Samuel Reynolds was shot outside his home. Investigators quickly identified a suspect and four hours after the shooting announced they had the boy in.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:25Published 2 days ago