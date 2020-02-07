National go red for women day

Welcome back-- i'm wearisafety tips to keep in mind as heavy snow moves back into our area that and more coming up welcome back-- i'm wearing red, kristen's wearing wearing red....pretty much our whole staff is wearing red.

It's for a good reason.

It's national "wear red" day... a push to raise awareness of heart disease in women.

Heart disease in women.

The american heart association held its annual go red for women luncheon at tuegega country club, in rome.

It's designed to raise awareness for the cardiovascular disease.

The go red campaign encourages people to live a healtheir lifestyle... as well as point out the symptoms. heart disease continues to be the number one killer of women.

"so one and three women will pass from heart disease.

So its very important to spread the message.

Its just a wonderful event everyone is so nice and welcoming and we all get together and just rally for this event, if you