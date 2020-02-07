Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National go red for women day

National go red for women day

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
National go red for women dayNational go red for women day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

National go red for women day

Welcome back-- i'm wearisafety tips to keep in mind as heavy snow moves back into our area that and more coming up welcome back-- i'm wearing red, kristen's wearing wearing red....pretty much our whole staff is wearing red.

It's for a good reason.

It's national "wear red" day... a push to raise awareness of heart disease in women.

Heart disease in women.

The american heart association held its annual go red for women luncheon at tuegega country club, in rome.

It's designed to raise awareness for the cardiovascular disease.

The go red campaign encourages people to live a healtheir lifestyle... as well as point out the symptoms. heart disease continues to be the number one killer of women.

"so one and three women will pass from heart disease.

So its very important to spread the message.

Its just a wonderful event everyone is so nice and welcoming and we all get together and just rally for this event, if you



Recent related news from verified sources

Go Red For Women & Raise Awareness About Cardiovascular Disease in Women

It’s National Wear Red Day, part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement to...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JacqPlummer

Jacquelin Plummer RT @_EverybodysHome: For older women, sickness, separation, a life time of disrupted earnings can all quickly lead to #homelessness More… 8 seconds ago

emily_proud

Emily Proud Today is National #WearRedDay. We at @WKRN wear red to raise awareness about heart disease in women. #NashGoRed https://t.co/rfcayfe1QA 9 seconds ago

DanielleBreezy

Danielle Breezy Join us at @WKRN & wear red today for National #WearRedDay! Together we can raise awareness about heart disease, th… https://t.co/gJcN9bVTKE 40 seconds ago

tWIN0807

CherylHL RT @DrOniBee: In NYC in 2018, among persons newly #HIV diagnosed ~40% of men & ~60% women were Black. Today, Feb 7th is National Black H… 50 seconds ago

Redladykadi

Kadiatou E. Traore' Today is National Wear Red Day. American Heart Association’s Wear Red Day shines attention on heart disease, #1 kil… https://t.co/FcopZX2AXj 52 seconds ago

Mangionejackie

Jacqueline Mangione RT @WNYheart: Dr.Downing @CHSBuffalo joined us to talk about women’s heart health & Go Red for Women luncheon 2.14 #GoRedBuffalo Wear red a… 1 minute ago

glacialhills

Sandy Olson-Loy RT @TigerPEFitKids: Big shout out to UMM Cougar student athletes inspiring young students to be physically active! Celebrating National Gi… 2 minutes ago

Child_PleaseexD

Horace P. McTitties RT @ComplexSports: Put him on a poster! Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day. 👑 #NGWSD2020 https://t.co/5txrUJ10YO 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Heart Disease Survivor Shares Story On 'Wear Red' Day [Video]Dallas Heart Disease Survivor Shares Story On 'Wear Red' Day

Teacher Christina Herrera spoke with Robbie Owens about her failing heart.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published

American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women Day’ [Video]American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women Day’

Today is the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women Day.’

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.