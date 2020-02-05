LPD releases body cam footage of fatal shooting

We need fire and ems" police are letting the public see for themselves how procedures were followed, in the fatal shooting of a lafayette man.

Jeff the press conference today lasted about an hour the reason for that - chief patrick flannelly wanted to be as thorough as possible.

He along with chief deputy bishop took us through body cam and dash cam videos and 911 calls.

The new information is clearing up a lot of questions.

We would like to warn you - you will hear bullets and see a fatal shooting.

Dash cam video: 2 gunshots (4 seconds) jb: this is dashcam video of officer dalder's vehicle.

He along with 10 other officers were on scene at state and 23rd streets near lafayette jeff high school january 20th sot: officers are required to make split second decisions in a moment jb: the decision to fatally shoot 39-year old dustin furr was made by officer stoneking.

He was 92 feet away from furr when he fired his weapon twice.

There is no body cam video from his vantage point because he was lying on his chest.

However police said his body cam was turned on.

Sot: if you watch right here on the edge of the tree here.

You can see mr. furr raise his left hand.

Jb: that's the moment shots were fired.

Officer kennedy is where deputy chief bishop is pointing behind a garage.

We told you kennedy first initiated negotiations with furr.

From the start of negotiations to furr's death was 11 minutes.

He died at 2:31 p.m.

And the 911 call came in around 2:13 p.m.

Furr made the call himself noting where he was telling police he had a weapon.

911 call: okay.

How you know it is loaded?

Because it's me.

Are you okay?

No i am not.

Sot: it would be difficult to try to put yourself in every officers mind because the angles you can see they are all in different locations.

These different locations are where the officers are during the fatal shooting.

Lpd said furr was on the property of kingdom hall of jehovah's witnesses people were inside the building during the shooting.

Nobody was hurt flannelly said at the press conference all body cam and dash cam video especially in situations like this will be used for training videos in the future.

Sot: we look through all of our videos we look through everything we do and we always ask ourselves what did we do well and how can we do better?

Flannelly says rubber bullets and a taser could not be used because of the distance.

Tasers are only effective up to 25 feet and the rubber bullets can only be used up to 50 feet.

Flannelly opened and closed his press conference commended his department and also sending condolences to furr's family.

