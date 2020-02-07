Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House&apos;s top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindman&apos;s lawyer said.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump ousts White House staffer who testified against him in impeachment: lawyer

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaThe AgeJerusalem Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Trump ousts White House staffer who testified against him in impeachment: lawyer: The Trump admi… https://t.co/roG5VOaDif 9 minutes ago

nufsaid2

Biter/Sting/Curator RT @RYP__: “Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he had worked on the National Security Council (NSC), lawyer David Pressman s… 16 minutes ago

ishwaracdas

🇮🇳 ModiTill2034 🇮🇳 RT @Jerusalem_Post: The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White Hou… 18 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White… https://t.co/bnKdiJDRAC 37 minutes ago

Huzur87_

Huzur RT @trtworld: US President Trump aide Alexander Vindman escorted out of White House https://t.co/AewapdfkOH 1 hour ago

trtworld

TRT World US President Trump aide Alexander Vindman escorted out of White House https://t.co/AewapdfkOH 1 hour ago

ImMissCleo

Miss Cleo The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his positi... https://t.co/EHt5M0xp2i 1 hour ago

RYP__

Robert Young Pelton “Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he had worked on the National Security Council (NSC), lawyer Dav… https://t.co/S6x5aPEVXY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.