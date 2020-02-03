Justin Bieber And Quavo To Release Touching Love Song And Video

Global  

Justin Bieber may just move you to tears with his new song and video.

The music superstar has dropped his new single "Intentions" along with a poignant music video.

The song features rapper Quavo from Migos and is the latest off of Bieber's forthcoming "Changes" album.

While the lyrics to "Intentions" mark it as a love song, Bieber shows love for the Los Angeles-based charity Alexandria House.

According to CNN, Alexandria House offers housing for women and children transitioning out of shelters.

The eagerly anticipated album is scheduled to be released on February 14.
