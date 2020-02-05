Global  

Homeland's Eight And Final Season Premieres On Showtime February 9

"Homeland" will begin its eighth and final season with some loose ends to tie up.

Primarily, fans are concerned about how the show last left its main character in a precarious spot.

The plot places Carrie Mathison back in the Middle East, in a go-for-broke attempt to secure peace.

According to CNN, there is little indication of bringing the show to a conclusion worthy of its beginnings.

Homeland premieres February 9th at 9:00 pm on Showtime.
Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Couple Up For 'Homeland' Final Season Premiere

Claire Danes cozies up with husband Hugh Dancy at the premiere of the final season of Homeland, held...
Just Jared - Published


Insureteck

Insureteck Carrie Is the New Brody in Homeland's Final Season It's been eight years since Homeland premiered, and as much has… https://t.co/3uoolQTcKs 21 hours ago

BruceBernstein9

Bruce Bernstein 4/ And so I say this with a heavy heart. If Showtime does not rescind its decision &move forward with an eight & f… https://t.co/BiePuDpu6d 2 days ago

BruceBernstein9

Bruce Bernstein 3/ We your subscribers demand an eight season to take us & the show's characters to a proper conclusion. We are al… https://t.co/C1H6lOPY2g 2 days ago

postlive

Washington Post Live Before the premiere of the 8th and final season of #HOMƎLAND, Actress Claire Danes and the @SHO_Homeland creative t… https://t.co/yZx2W12Vdh 3 days ago

digitalspybrk

DS Breaking News Homeland boss explains why final season was heavily delayed https://t.co/UKNsMRBJ7Z 4 days ago

digitalspytv

Digital Spy TV Homeland boss explains why final season was heavily delayed https://t.co/EB8Ej1o3mY 4 days ago

PaulDBrazill

Paul D. Brazill RT @joelmeadows1: Watch A New Clip From Homeland Season Eight Episode One https://t.co/SNx7HfKDRL @SHO_Homeland #Homeland @PaulDBrazill 4 days ago

joelmeadows1

Joel Meadows Watch A New Clip From Homeland Season Eight Episode One https://t.co/SNx7HfKDRL @SHO_Homeland #Homeland @PaulDBrazill 4 days ago


Sam Trammell Tells Us About The Eighth And Final Season Of SHOWTIME's 'Homeland' [Video]Sam Trammell Tells Us About The Eighth And Final Season Of SHOWTIME's "Homeland"

The final season of "Homeland" finds Carrie Mathison recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:35Published

Sam Trammell Got To Film The Final Season Of 'Homeland' In Morocco [Video]Sam Trammell Got To Film The Final Season Of "Homeland" In Morocco

Sam Trammell, who joins Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin in the final season of SHOWTIME's "Homeland," shares what it was like filming on location in Casablanca, Morocco. BUILD is a live interview..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:23Published

