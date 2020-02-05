Homeland's Eight And Final Season Premieres On Showtime February 9
"Homeland" will begin its eighth and final season with some loose ends to tie up.
Primarily, fans are concerned about how the show last left its main character in a precarious spot.
The plot places Carrie Mathison back in the Middle East, in a go-for-broke attempt to secure peace.
According to CNN, there is little indication of bringing the show to a conclusion worthy of its beginnings.
Homeland premieres February 9th at 9:00 pm on Showtime.