Florida Eliminates Common Core Education Standards For B.E.S.T.

Florida Eliminates Common Core Education Standards For B.E.S.T.

Florida Eliminates Common Core Education Standards For B.E.S.T.

Governor Ron DeSantis has officially eliminated Florida’s Common Core education standards and replaced it with B.E.S.T.

B.E.S.T.

Stands for Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking.
