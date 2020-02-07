Bloomberg Looking For Micro-Influencers, Content For Campaign

Peter Morrison/AP Billionaire Democrat Mike Bloomberg is doubling his campaign's advertising budget amid the fallout from this week's disastrous Iowa caucuses.

Part of the added spending will be allocated to influencer content creation via a branded content marketplace called Tribe.

In exchange for a micro-influencer's endorsement, Bloomberg's campaign is offering a fixed fee of $150.

