The Room To Groom S'paw' pampers pooches ahead of Westminster dog show

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
"We're probably the largest indoor doggy spa within a hotel in New York, and it shows" - Jerry Grymek, Doggie Concierge in charge of Pooch Relations at Hotel Pennsylvania.
How do award winning show dogs maintain their furry figures?

They go to the dog spa where they get toned on treadmills.

Inside New York City's Hotel Pennsylvania on Friday (February 7), world class show dogs were getting ready to compete in the upcoming Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

To make sure the dogs perform at their best, they are offered massages and keep fit on treadmills.

Dogs have a place to go for a walk, as well as a place to relieve themselves.

The Westminster Kennel Club 144th Annual Dog Show is Monday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 11.

(Production by Hussein Al Waaile and Roselle Chen)




