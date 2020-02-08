Global  

Public health officials offer testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Public health officials offer testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
North Central Health District and Walgreens provided free HIV testing.
Macon.

It's free and open to the public.

You're asked to wear comfortable shoes and wear red.

Today is also national black h-i-v and aids awareness day.

And the north central health district is partnering with walgreens ... to provide free h- i-v testing.

According to the georgia department of public health ... african american residents made up 71 percents of the h-i-v diagnoses in 20-17.

That's why public health providers... are urging everyone to get tested.

Michael hokanson ... with the north central health district .... says its better to find out your status and get treatment if needed.

One of the most important steps obviously is to get tested regularly if you are sexually active, of course, you can also take methods to protect yourself.

Through condoms. we also offer prep which is a medication.

If you are hiv-negative, you can take that c1 3 b13 pill once daily that helps block the transmission of hiv if you are high-risk individual.

C-d-c has noted that h-i-v diagnoses ... have declined in recent years.

Between




