Jackson County Park Marina cleanup continues

Public works.

Today clean-up crews were back out in scottsboro-- removing debris from the water at jackson county park after a deadly boat fire nearly 2 weeks ago.

The jackson county emergency management agency says crews had to stop for about a half a day on wednesday because of weather conditions.

Crews are removing pieces of boats and trying to clean the contaminated water.

The e-m-a says heavy rain makes clean-up a little more difficult.

Crews have to move their equipment further up shore as the water gets higher.

It's typical alabama winter weather.

There's not a lot you can do to change it.

You just work around it and modify your plan and move on jackson county e-m-a says they are monitoring the weather forecasted for next week-- they say crews will stop working if



