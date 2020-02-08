Global  

Dozens sick from Mississippi Coast Convention Center visit

Dozens sick from Mississippi Coast Convention Center visitDozens of people caught an illness after events at the Coast Convention Center.
Dozens of people caught an- illness after events at the - coast convention center.- two seperate groups of people - from seperate events- reported they became ill after- attending events at the - convention center.- we spoke with matt mcdonell, th- executive director of the - misissippi coast convention - center who says a person who- came to set up for the first- event was sick and thrw up into- a trash can, mcdonell tells us- that area was later cleaned - but some germs apparently - remained.

- - "based on our research and- knowledge of what the symptoms- have been it appears it could b- the norovirus and if- that is the case the shelf life- is short lived so we are making- sure we do everything - we can to positivley disinfect- the area that is question"- - - - mcdonnell tells us that they ar- completley santizing the- area and there will be no event- in that part of the building fo- several




