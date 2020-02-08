Dozens sick from Mississippi Coast Convention Center visit

Dozens of people caught an- illness after events at the - coast convention center.- two seperate groups of people - from seperate events- reported they became ill after- attending events at the - convention center.- we spoke with matt mcdonell, th- executive director of the - misissippi coast convention - center who says a person who- came to set up for the first- event was sick and thrw up into- a trash can, mcdonell tells us- that area was later cleaned - but some germs apparently - remained.

- - "based on our research and- knowledge of what the symptoms- have been it appears it could b- the norovirus and if- that is the case the shelf life- is short lived so we are making- sure we do everything - we can to positivley disinfect- the area that is question"- - - - mcdonnell tells us that they ar- completley santizing the- area and there will be no event- in that part of the building fo- several