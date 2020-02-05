Experiential retail driving customers to brick and mortar stores, even in the age of online shopping now < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:24s - Published Experiential retail driving customers to brick and mortar stores, even in the age of online shopping While online shopping makes it easier to buy most of what we need, it's making it harder for many stores to keep their doors open. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Macy’s To Close 125 Stores And Cut 2,000 Corporate Jobs Macy’s says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping. Katie Johnston.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24Published 2 days ago Eye On The Day 2/5 Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: partisan divide on display at the State of the Union, health officials are scrambling to halt the coronavirus, and a retail giant is shuttering.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:21Published 3 days ago