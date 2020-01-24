Student enrollment,aging buildings, and Chromebooks; The Vigo County School Corporation holds State

For the department.

Now to our other top story..

Vigo county school leaders gave their state of the schools address tonight..

There were two big topics of "concern".

First...enrollment.

We've told you in the past vigo county is facing "declining" enrollment.

I can tell you that for the first time...enrollment has dropped below 14-thousand students.

The newest numbers were just taken on monday and look at the drop.

In september... the count was 14-thousand 190 students.

Now...as of monday..

We are down to 13-thousand 968.

That's a drop of 222 students.

That means the vigo county school corporation could lose more than 1 point 4 million dollars in state money.

The state pays a corporation a little more than 65-hundred dollars per student.

Superintendent rob haworth says population decline is the most significant challenge we face.

"..if we do not win these students back or if we don't welcome people into the community who have children, that will have a significant impact on us for the next school year..."

The next big talker tonight... superintendent haworth unveiled 8 models the corporation wants the community to consider.

You see them there... 8 potential building concepts to address the aging high schools.

..."there are models that look at just renovating what we have.

There are models that look at renovating and building some new.

There are models that put new high schools right where they are at.

There are models that new high schools are put them somewhere else.."

There will be public meetings to discuss the building options.

The corporation hopes to have 8 widdled down to 4 ideas by may.

And 4 options into one final plan by december.

Now...there were two very positive things tonight.

Technology... the corporation announced they will distribute 15-thousand chromebooks to students over the next four years.

And..the corporation announced great success with the new virtual school.

More than 120 students are now enrolled in "vigo virtual success academy".

Next year...they will open up the program to elementary and middle schoolers in vigo county..."and" to students "outside" the county.

We met the first graduate of the program tonight.

Gracey rollins says the on-line option was perfect for her.

..."going to school made me really anxious so it was really nice having the at home option.."