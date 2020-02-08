Looking inside the ‘Soul of the Coast’

- though efforts to improve the - quality of life for african - americans are as old as the - united states, the fight for- equality- really ramped up- in the 1950's and 60's.

That- fight, we know as the civil - rights era.

In the first of her- four part series, "soul of the coast" news 25's victoria baile speaks to a woman instrumental- in breaking down barriers in he- community.- - "we know we should forgive and forget but- it's hard to not remember the - things and the way we were- treated so long ago" meet doris smith.

Originally from- - - - monroeville alabama, she moved- to moss point in 1960, the- middle of what most of the- nation considered a racial- explosion.- "i got married here and had my children here.

Well, immediatel- you knew- that everything was segregated.- wanting to influence change in- her new community,- just like she saw in other part- of the country, smith joined th- naacp but even in that alliance- african americans - feared making their voices- heard.- "at the time they were going under christian leadership- because they were afraid to - speak out and say they were a - member- of an organization like the - naacp.

My husband and i started- working with this - group but later we asked them t- take the money out of the bank- under christian - leadership- and let it be known that we wer- the naacp."

Going up against the strict law- of jim crow, historically,- came at a high cost in so many- areas.- "we earned the right to vote by having a lot of people killed - because the - establishment didn't want us to- vote.

When i went to register t- vote, - i registered in jackson county.- they told me we had to recite a- article of the- constitution, in fact we had to- take this test and we had to pa- poll tax.

- as the civil rights movement- pressed on, most nights - families, - throughout the nation, turned o- tv sets to images of- innocent americans being denied- service at lunch counters,- being beaten, while angry white- mobs tossed food on - them.

Smith says things weren't- much different for black people- here on the coast.- "we went on down to burnhams an it was right at lunch time.

- there were a lot of - people in there getting lunch - and - we sat down in one of the booth- in the store.

We asked could we- get a hot dog.

The- server said no we don't serve - coloreds here.

We were like - could we just - get a hot dog?

She said," no no no no we don't want to serve yo- here.

So then we- asked for the manager and went- to speak to him and of course h- didn't give - us a reason except he just- rather not serve us.

So then we- went back to the group and- reported this and we did a very- effective boycott of that store- segregation was no stranger to- the moss point work place.- but smith says fortunately she- comes from a long family of - hard working dedicated people - citing her mother as her- inspiration.- smith began working in 1969 for- a company called thiokol today- known as morton international.- "i was the first black to integrate the work space there- in the office, in - administration.

Of course, they- were told before i arrived they- would have to share - their water fountain nd they- would have to share their break- room with me.

" with 60 years of working hard - along side other dedicated- african americans, smith says - it's important for- the youth to continue to carry- the torch of change into- the future.

- "i'm hoping that the future generation that we have will go- back to searching for things- because they've had it so easy- and they don't know about the - things we did in the past.- they just accept things for how- they are now and enjoy it but - there was a - serious struggle in - mississippi."

