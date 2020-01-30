Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Code: Black History Series History

The Code: Black History Series History

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
The Code: Black History Series History

The Code: Black History Series History

As Black History Month ramps up, the Mary C.

O’Keefe Cultural Center is honoring Civil Rights trailblazers in a major way.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Code: Black History Series History

Black history month ramps up- the mary c.

O'keefe cultural- center is honoring civil rights- trailblazers in a major way.- - - - the entire month of february- coast residents are - invited to listen, learn and- enjoy a 3-part series - recognizing and - honoring the dynamic history of- african americans.- the series kicks off friday wit- an art reception featuring- various pieces from local black- artists and traditional - african indigenous food courtes- of harmony's caf.

- february 15th there's a market- and panel discussion from - 3:30 to4:30pm will discuss the- history of local black- businesses- - - - and culture of african american- the series wraps february 28th- with a live performance - from various talents along the- coast - - rudy king event organizer: "pas black history month programs- that i have been to has been- very impactful as a young - child and i would go to those - programs when i was younger - though hitting on those key - notes of what can we do next, - how can we follow up, how can w- pass the torch to the - next generation is something- that has been missing when i wa- younger and i'm - happy to fill that whole."

- - - to purchase tickets you can




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sunherald

Sun Herald RT @NewsByBritnee: “We, as African Americans, need to learn more about our history and how to protect our narratives so that no one else is… 9 hours ago

NewsByBritnee

Britneé Davis “We, as African Americans, need to learn more about our history and how to protect our narratives so that no one el… https://t.co/E0xG5UQxLS 10 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 As Black History Month ramps up, the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center is honoring Civil Rights trailblazers in a maj… https://t.co/s02jZTwLtq 22 hours ago

laurenspieller

Lauren opens to queries on 2/10/20! @NiviaEvans History: Uncivil and this NPR series: https://t.co/C3LCiFsWes Culture: The Nod Culture & Language: Code Switch 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New film series featuring African American female directors opens in Milwaukee [Video]New film series featuring African American female directors opens in Milwaukee

The Oriental Theater celebrates Black History Month by showing films directed by African American women about African American women. It is part of Milwaukee Film's Black Lens Film Series.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Remembering former judge, civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones [Video]Remembering former judge, civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones

Born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1926, Jones began his career as a federal attorney and was appointed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1979. He was appointed senior status on the court in 1995,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.