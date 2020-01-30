The Code: Black History Series History

Black history month ramps up- the mary c.

O'keefe cultural- center is honoring civil rights- trailblazers in a major way.- - - - the entire month of february- coast residents are - invited to listen, learn and- enjoy a 3-part series - recognizing and - honoring the dynamic history of- african americans.- the series kicks off friday wit- an art reception featuring- various pieces from local black- artists and traditional - african indigenous food courtes- of harmony's caf.

- february 15th there's a market- and panel discussion from - 3:30 to4:30pm will discuss the- history of local black- businesses- - - - and culture of african american- the series wraps february 28th- with a live performance - from various talents along the- coast - - rudy king event organizer: "pas black history month programs- that i have been to has been- very impactful as a young - child and i would go to those - programs when i was younger - though hitting on those key - notes of what can we do next, - how can we follow up, how can w- pass the torch to the - next generation is something- that has been missing when i wa- younger and i'm - happy to fill that whole."

