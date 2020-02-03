Global  

Linton South Knox

Linton South KnoxMiners win ninth straight
Linton South Knox

Beats 11th ranked washington 65-61.... linton put their eight game winning streak on the line against south knox.... 3rd qtr, miners up by two when kip fougerousse gets the steal and starts the fast break the other way.

The senior finishes with the soft lay in, he had 13.

Spartans looking for a bucket to stop the miners run so they turn to their senior star justin fickling.... he cuts threw the defenders for the lay in, he finished with 14.

Final minute of the 3rd, fougerousse drops the ball in the low post for lincoln hale.

Nice post work from the future sycamore who finished with 26.

To the 4th qtr now, look at the steal from devyn robertson.

The miner senior using is wide out skills to pull that in one handed and then pass it up the floor for hale to finish with the up and under lay in.

