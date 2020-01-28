Global  

Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" was nominated for an impressive six Academy Awards.

Mindy Kaling criticises lack of diversity on Oscars red carpet: 'It would be nice if more people of colour were nominated'

She also said she was 'surprised' Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the Best director category
Independent

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Couple Up for Oscars 2020

Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach have arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 36-year-old...
Just Jared


nicole_isles

❄️robin nicole❄️ Me: literally stopped caring after the Oscars snubbed Greta Gerwig after she literally made Little Women surprising… https://t.co/eQuli2nDnL 2 minutes ago

ofeurydice

🌱💌🌙💕 greta gerwig, who was snubbed for a spot in the best director category, 17 minutes ago

PaulBulger1

Heisenbulger Best Director: Will Win - Sam Mendes for 1917 Should Win - Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite, or Greta Gerwig for Little Wo… https://t.co/GHlbjM2Eze 50 minutes ago

Harbsyy

Sarah @linabugz Especially when Greta Gerwig was SNUBBED for Directing Little Women this year yet its nominated for best… https://t.co/VAblyNBTQO 3 hours ago

comicbook_guy52

Aldo Lopez Best Director: Will Win: Sam Mendes Should Win: Bong Joon Ho Could Steal: Bong or that Tarantino motherfucker Snub… https://t.co/JqAeJ18iuT 7 hours ago

filmusings

donna catch me in 2050 still screaming about how greta gerwig was snubbed for best director (only if we're all still aliv… https://t.co/R1FF2IZGrP 8 hours ago

amoiami

ami just saw #LittleWomen and i loved it so much!! sekarang gue paham kemarahan netijen Greta Gerwig ga masuk noms best… https://t.co/EuUpfH6FRn 16 hours ago

MollieDamon

Mollie Damon Saw Little Women tonight and I really enjoyed it! I’m bummed I won’t be able to have seen all the Oscar nominated f… https://t.co/K4TKFlqBBG 19 hours ago


Greta Gerwig Reacts To No Women Nominated For Best Director [Video]Greta Gerwig Reacts To No Women Nominated For Best Director

Despite no women being nominated for Best Director at this year's Oscars, Greta Gerwig says she just wants to continue to fight and keep making films.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:15

Greta Gerwig On Oscars Snub [Video]Greta Gerwig On Oscars Snub

The “Little Women” director shared why she is moving on from women being shut out from this year’s Best Director nominations.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52

