Friends of the Shelter

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Friends of the ShelterFriends of the Shelter joins us with some adoptable 4 legged friends.
0
Friends of the Shelter

Chance for maybe a little bit of rain as we the week.

>> jodie.

>> make, thank you.

Of course we're busy over here with friends of the animal shelter.

If you want to give a pet for valentine's day for someone you love.

I maybe would ask them first.

I don't know if i would recommend them.

We're going to meet kitties and a little pup.

>> this is kida.

A six month old medium haired cat.

It's a very sweet cat.

It was an owner relinquish.

And it is looking for a permanent home.

>> kida.

>> very pretty kitty.

Who is this one?

>> this tiny female is tostada.

She's a really sweet kitty.

>> who comes up with the names?

>> i think they have a book.

>> lastly, we have a sweet little puppy over here.

>> this is hudson.

He's had a rough start in life.

He is pretty thin and has been a good natured dog.

It takes him a little while to warm up.

>> you can tell he's a lover.

A lot of dogs and cats we have on here are calm, cool and collective.

>> this is one of our raffle baskets for my furry valentine's day.

It will be on friday.

We're doing a valentine's dinner.

Chef from luna's deli will wrap something up for us at the albright museum.

We will also have a rescue run way show.

You might see these pets there that night.

They will get on the cat walk.

>> those tickets for that cat walk are pretty reasonable.

>> $30.

>> $30 for adults.

Kids 10 and under are $15.

If you have a kiddo two and under, they are free.

>> do you know about the menu yet?

>> let me, i got to get my phone out.

I hope that's okay.

I do have it.

>> while she's doing that, we have a pet preview.

Please don't forget that.

10 to noon.

>> so, dinner will start with heart shaped croftinei and fresh backed bread.

Dijon pork loin.

Chicken florentini.

And chef raul is making chocolate truffles.

>> if you're a pet lover, this is an excellent way to support this.

You can bring your kids because they will like to eat it.

>> some




