Friends of the Shelter

Chance for maybe a little bit of rain as we the week.
>> jodie.
>> make, thank you.
Of course we're busy over here with friends of the animal shelter.
If you want to give a pet for valentine's day for someone you love.
I maybe would ask them first.
I don't know if i would recommend them.
We're going to meet kitties and a little pup.
>> this is kida.
A six month old medium haired cat.
It's a very sweet cat.
It was an owner relinquish.
And it is looking for a permanent home.
>> kida.
>> very pretty kitty.
Who is this one?
>> this tiny female is tostada.
She's a really sweet kitty.
>> who comes up with the names?
>> i think they have a book.
>> lastly, we have a sweet little puppy over here.
>> this is hudson.
He's had a rough start in life.
He is pretty thin and has been a good natured dog.
It takes him a little while to warm up.
>> you can tell he's a lover.
A lot of dogs and cats we have on here are calm, cool and collective.
>> this is one of our raffle baskets for my furry valentine's day.
It will be on friday.
We're doing a valentine's dinner.
Chef from luna's deli will wrap something up for us at the albright museum.
We will also have a rescue run way show.
You might see these pets there that night.
They will get on the cat walk.
>> those tickets for that cat walk are pretty reasonable.
>> $30.
>> $30 for adults.
Kids 10 and under are $15.
If you have a kiddo two and under, they are free.
>> do you know about the menu yet?
>> let me, i got to get my phone out.
I hope that's okay.
I do have it.
>> while she's doing that, we have a pet preview.
Please don't forget that.
10 to noon.
>> so, dinner will start with heart shaped croftinei and fresh backed bread.
Dijon pork loin.
Chicken florentini.
And chef raul is making chocolate truffles.
>> if you're a pet lover, this is an excellent way to support this.
You can bring your kids because they will like to eat it.
>> some