Conviction thrown out for mentor accused of raping boy

Conviction thrown out for mentor accused of raping boy

Conviction thrown out for mentor accused of raping boy

William Arnold was convicted of raping a young boy he was supposed to be mentoring.

He always insisted he didn't do it.

Now the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has thrown out his conviction and his 25-year prison sentence.
Conviction thrown out for mentor accused of raping boy

