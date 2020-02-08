Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in D.C.

Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in D.C.

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 48:51s - Published < > Embed
Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in D.C.

Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in D.C.

Officials from D.C.

Speak about rising Wuhan Coronavirus concerns as American evacuees return from China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

liutianqi3

刘天奇 RT @1984to1776: It is yet to come I think. When the American Special Task Force of top scientists confirms the bioweapon nature of the coro… 32 minutes ago

FuroridaNoMaya

Meto Fembot Yeah I mean the US is sending a task force to help china with the #CoronavirusOutbreak but do they have to be so...… https://t.co/BPRMUXwde9 40 minutes ago

1984to1776

Augustus Prometheus 🧢 It is yet to come I think. When the American Special Task Force of top scientists confirms the bioweapon nature of… https://t.co/bM8dLx79Fu 1 hour ago

Tenkellers

ChristineDavidKeller RT @DailySignal: By creating a #coronavirus task force, issuing stringent travel restrictions, and offering to aid the Chinese in combating… 2 hours ago

YuyoSakaki

🔞Yuyo Sakaki🔞 RT @PimpMasterYoda1: @CNNPolitics Yoda has made a much more diverse Coronavirus task force then that racist Trump has. Like this if you'd… 2 hours ago

BazzASX

Bazz RT @LucasFoxNews: World Health Organization team going to China will not include Americans, member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Fo… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.