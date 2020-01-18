Global  

Season 4 Of MacGyver Debuts Friday

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Tonight, the phoenix rises from the ashes on the 4th season premiere of MacGyver.

We sat down with the cast for the scoop on this upcoming season.
Recent related news from verified sources

Lucas Till On ‘MacGyver’s Fourth Season: ‘Completely Different Show Without Sacrificing Any Of The Things That You Love’

'MacGyver's Lucas Till discusses the show's upcoming season premiere airing this Friday, February 7th...
cbs4.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lucas Till Previews ‘MacGyver’ Season 4 [Video]Lucas Till Previews ‘MacGyver’ Season 4

“MacGyver” is getting ready for its return to the small screen, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, star Lucas Till shares what audiences can expect from the thrilling fourth..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:08Published

MacGyver Season 4 [Video]MacGyver Season 4

MacGyver Season 4 Promo trailer HD - Ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) recruits former Phoenix Foundation members Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty and Desi to hunt down a bioweapon that’s planned..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:20Published

