"Star Wars" hotel to take reservations this year

It's a great time to be a Star Wars fan. That's according to Disney which announced Thursday...



Tweets about this Dan Scapusio I wrote this. Also: TAKE ALL MY MONEY: Star Wars hotel: Reservations to open later this year https://t.co/Oin50oET5z 9 hours ago Jennifer Ouellette Take a Look at the New Immersive STAR WARS Hotel. https://t.co/eQ9uLtglCu 10 hours ago Nine.com.au I'm as excited as baby Yoda! https://t.co/FrVgGndi1m 21 hours ago My P-wordisPassword RT @kron4news: 'Star Wars' hotel at Disney World to start taking reservations this year https://t.co/7iTY5pd9yh 23 hours ago KRON4 News 'Star Wars' hotel at Disney World to start taking reservations this year https://t.co/7iTY5pd9yh 1 day ago American-American RT @FOX5Vegas: TAKE OUR MONEY! 💸 💸 https://t.co/FYEfdhjBg9 1 day ago FOX5 Las Vegas TAKE OUR MONEY! 💸 💸 https://t.co/FYEfdhjBg9 1 day ago Universal TIMtation Resort™ If you're ONLY doing Hollywood Studios then the Star Wars hotel may be a good deal but since its for 2 days, you're… https://t.co/GfFgNdxAln 1 day ago