Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Schools, highways close as snow continues in Denver, dangerous conditions in mountains

Schools, highways close as snow continues in Denver, dangerous conditions in mountains

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 07:47s - Published < > Embed
Schools, highways close as snow continues in Denver, dangerous conditions in mountains

Schools, highways close as snow continues in Denver, dangerous conditions in mountains

The Denver area saw the brunt of the storm overnight, and it will continue off and on throughout the day Friday.

Conditions in the mountains are much worse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1wreckless

barry holeve Live blog: Schools, highways close as snow continues in Denver, dangerous conditions in mountains https://t.co/tJjuq9PSiB 3 hours ago

AirlineAdviser

Airline Adviser Live blog: Schools, highways close as snow continues in Denver, dangerous conditions in mountains https://t.co/j2QoYYk3ej 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDOT updates Coloradans on current conditions (6:05 a.m.) [Video]CDOT updates Coloradans on current conditions (6:05 a.m.)

CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson said avalanche mitigation work will continue throughout the day in the high country, where 2-3 feet of snow fell overnight and early Friday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:29Published

6 a.m. conditions in Wheat Ridge [Video]6 a.m. conditions in Wheat Ridge

Snow restarted Friday morning in Castle Rock, bringing new accumulation in addition to the snowfall from overnight.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.