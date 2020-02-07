|
Schools, highways close as snow continues in Denver, dangerous conditions in mountains
|
Schools, highways close as snow continues in Denver, dangerous conditions in mountains
The Denver area saw the brunt of the storm overnight, and it will continue off and on throughout the day Friday.
Conditions in the mountains are much worse.
CDOT updates Coloradans on current conditions (6:05 a.m.)
CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson said avalanche mitigation work will continue throughout the day in the high country, where 2-3 feet of snow fell overnight and early Friday.
6 a.m. conditions in Wheat Ridge
Snow restarted Friday morning in Castle Rock, bringing new accumulation in addition to the snowfall from overnight.
