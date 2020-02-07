Juvenile suspect in STEM School shooting pleads guilty 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published Juvenile suspect in STEM School shooting pleads guilty The juvenile suspect in last year's STEM school shooting in Highlands Ranch pleaded guilty in the case on Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Nettan 🇺🇸🇸🇪 RT @DenverChannel: District Attorney George Brauchler is holding a news conference after STEM school shooting suspect Alec McKinney pleaded… 18 hours ago 999999 Denver | Juvenile suspect in STEM School shooting pleads guilty https://t.co/sEwN5pUrK4 18 hours ago 740 KVOR The juvenile suspect in the STEM School Highland Ranch shooting last year pleaded guilty to 14 felonies including f… https://t.co/zzdbbov3Y3 22 hours ago Denver7 News District Attorney George Brauchler is holding a news conference after STEM school shooting suspect Alec McKinney pl… https://t.co/kGduyV5Kfg 22 hours ago Jason Gruenauer RT @DenverChannel: JUST IN: Alec McKinney, the juvenile suspect in last year’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, has pleaded guilty… 22 hours ago KOAA News5 In Douglas County court on Friday, McKinney pleaded guilty to 14 felonies, including the first-degree murder charge… https://t.co/BiFQu8u23g 22 hours ago Denver7 News JUST IN: Alec McKinney, the juvenile suspect in last year’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, has pleaded gu… https://t.co/XOkOVBM5rN 22 hours ago