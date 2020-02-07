Global  

Juvenile suspect in STEM School shooting pleads guilty

The juvenile suspect in last year&apos;s STEM school shooting in Highlands Ranch pleaded guilty in the case on Friday.
Teen pleads guilty to murder in Colorado STEM School shooting

The younger of two suspects involved in a shooting at a Colorado high school in May pleaded guilty to...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



Alec McKinney Pleads Guilty In STEM School Shooting [Video]Alec McKinney Pleads Guilty In STEM School Shooting

The teenager is one of two suspects in the shooting in Highlands Ranch.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:33Published

Arlington Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of 16-Year-Old [Video]Arlington Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of 16-Year-Old

Police say it was just after 4:30 p.m. when Samuel Reynolds was shot outside his home. Investigators quickly identified a suspect and four hours after the shooting announced they had the boy in..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:25Published

