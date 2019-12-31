Global  

President Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland

President Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland

President Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland

In November, Sondland told Congress that Ukrainian aid was tied to a public announcement of an investigation into Burisma Holdings and the Bidens.
BREAKING: Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland

BREAKING: Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland*Gordon Sondland*, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who testified in the impeachment trial,...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Two days after his acquittal, Trump ousts two star impeachment witnesses

President Donald Trump's administration on Friday ousted the two witnesses who provided the most...
Reuters - Published


StumpforTrump

Stump for Trump RT @StumpforTrump: BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump has fired the ambassador to the European Union, Gordon D. Sondland. Thank you for cleaning h… 21 seconds ago

DWJones96904607

DWJones RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via NYT: Trump fires Gordon Sondland hours after dismissing impeachment witness Alexander Vindman. "I was advi… 39 seconds ago

mdsancrant

Mel Sancrant RT @BNONews: BREAKING: President Trump fires Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union who testified in the impeachment tr… 1 minute ago

jetsolaire

PK RT @business: LATEST: Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU who testified in the House impeachment inquiry against President Donal… 1 minute ago

Tim24735648

Tim @realDonaldTrump Lt. Col. Vindman and Ambassador Sondland both tell the truth under oath, Trump has a hissy fit and… https://t.co/tndlWZyXeh 2 minutes ago

mlgc_barb

The Best is Yet to Be RT @QBlueSkyQ: Trump Fires Gordon Sondland Hours After Firing the Vindman brothers from NSC #DrainTheSwamp Vindman serves on the NSC at th… 5 minutes ago


Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff [Video]Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff

The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate referenced comments by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about President Trump with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published

