Sharing a century of experience

Sharing a century of experienceA 100 year old is sharing her life of wisdom
Sharing a century of experience

4pm daily.

Not just one decade á but ten.

Now á á a 100á yearáold north iowa woman is taking her life lessons á to the classroom.

Loree (lurrá ree) kulhavy (coleáhaveáee) á a retired school teacher á recently turned 100.

Growing up she attended school in a one room schoolhouse á and for many yearsá taught second grade in plymouth á rock falls and manly.

On the 100th day of school á first graders at mason city's roosevelt elementary got the chance to ask questions about her life.

And it got us thinking á what's her secret to living to 100?

"i think living a normal life and eating right and your actions, for the most part.

I never had any trouble."

Kulhavy had 7 siblings á and is the only one still living./// you've probably heard about good and bad



