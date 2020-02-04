Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hospitals prepare for Coronavirus

Hospitals prepare for Coronavirus

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Hospitals prepare for CoronavirusThe illness hasn't hit North Iowa yet
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hospitals prepare for Coronavirus

Health officials all over the world are concerned about the spread of coronavirus.

A little closer to home á hospitals are taking precautions... just in case the disease makes it through their doors.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain.

Nick?

Katie and george á mercyone north iowa has decided to take some steps to protect their patients and staff by screening patients coming into the hospital to see if they are at risk for having the coronavirus.

"it's a low probability here in iowa as well, but it's always safe to be cautious."

Mercyone north iowa is playing it safe regarding the looming threat of the coronavirus.

Kim overbeck, who is an infection prevention nurse at the hospital says the same rules of prevention apply to coronavirus and influenza "we're still following our normal procedures with cleaning and everything in that aspect, because we prepare for weather, and it's right in the middle of influenza season, so we are doing everything that we can even in the basis of that, so it kind of falls into we don't need to do anything extra."

The hospital is asking patients to reveal cold or flu symptoms and inquiring about recent travel to china.

Overbeck says the protocol is clear if a possible coronavirus patient arrives for treatment.

"we would do what cdc is recommending and for the patient to be in isolation and so that just means that we're wearing a mask ourselves and wearing a respirator, wearing gloves and gowns and eye protection."

Drew rietjens (richens) has been paying attention to the outbreak.

"i'm very doubtful of the official numbers coming out of china, having lived and worked there for a time knowing that, but you need to have a measured response.

You don't need to be panicked, or blow it off... somewhere in the middle."

Rietjens thinks mercyone is taking appropriate steps to ensure north iowa doesn't become a breeding ground for coronavirus.

"they're the health care professionals and i know it's more rampant in other places, so if you're coming from a place where there's more the centers for disease control and prevention is still unsure how the coronavirus spreads... but they think coughs and sneezes are the main culprits.

Which is why the hospital is encouraging people with flu and cold symptoms to wear a surgical mask.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

Over the last 24 hours in china á there have been 70 more deaths and over 3 thousand new cases of coronavirus./// the illness is mostly



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus:facilities set up at private hospitals in Kozhikode

Arrangements have been made in private hospitals for coronavirus infection treatment in Kozhikode...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


China races to build more hospitals as coronavirus outbreak grows

Construction is taking place away from media glare for fear of alarming nearby residents who fear...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •News24CBC.caRIA Nov.Mid-Day



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JayReSister

Jay💥WE'RE COMING FOR YOU #MoscowMitch RT @AMHotFlash: As the CORONAVIRUS outbreak unfolds in the rest of the world—more than 31,400 people have been infected so far, and 638 peo… 1 hour ago

WooHooItsBri

Brianna Cuadra RT @kron4news: A #SanFrancisco hospital is not treating anyone with the coronavirus as of now, but its 50 isolation rooms are ready to go i… 1 hour ago

kron4news

KRON4 News A #SanFrancisco hospital is not treating anyone with the coronavirus as of now, but its 50 isolation rooms are read… https://t.co/QPeBCEVuY6 1 hour ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Bay Area hospitals prepare for patients amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/eqw5Pq7EB0 1 hour ago

garland_paige

Paige Garland RT @T_Inglesby: @WHO Also for health care system: standard of care plans. Plans to expand capacity for non acutely ill nCoV pts. Plans to… 5 hours ago

dianem2121

Diane Meyer RT @JennBAlton: “Pandemic readiness for health care facilities is too hard and complex to invent on the fly. Facilities that do not prepare… 5 hours ago

CathyGemkow

Cathy Gemkow RT @HireACoach: Shocking video taken in China of the coronavirus outbreak. Hospitals overwhelmed. Dead bodies left on the floor. Watch and… 8 hours ago

NHSPIndex

NHSPI With a focus on quick identification & isolation, hospitals around the country prepare for potential #coronavirus p… https://t.co/nQv23wcVIW 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Evacuees Showing Coronavirus Symptoms [Video]Evacuees Showing Coronavirus Symptoms

Five people who were evacuated from Wuhan, China and quarantined at Travis Air Force Base have been confirmed "symptomatic" and transported to local hospitals, the CDC confirmed.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:54Published

5 Evacuees At Travis AFB Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus [Video]5 Evacuees At Travis AFB Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus

Five people who were evacuated from Wuhan, China and quarantined at Travis Air Force Base have been confirmed "symptomatic" and transported to local hospitals, the CDC confirmed.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.