Hospitals prepare for Coronavirus

Health officials all over the world are concerned about the spread of coronavirus.

A little closer to home á hospitals are taking precautions... just in case the disease makes it through their doors.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain.

Nick?

Katie and george á mercyone north iowa has decided to take some steps to protect their patients and staff by screening patients coming into the hospital to see if they are at risk for having the coronavirus.

"it's a low probability here in iowa as well, but it's always safe to be cautious."

Mercyone north iowa is playing it safe regarding the looming threat of the coronavirus.

Kim overbeck, who is an infection prevention nurse at the hospital says the same rules of prevention apply to coronavirus and influenza "we're still following our normal procedures with cleaning and everything in that aspect, because we prepare for weather, and it's right in the middle of influenza season, so we are doing everything that we can even in the basis of that, so it kind of falls into we don't need to do anything extra."

The hospital is asking patients to reveal cold or flu symptoms and inquiring about recent travel to china.

Overbeck says the protocol is clear if a possible coronavirus patient arrives for treatment.

"we would do what cdc is recommending and for the patient to be in isolation and so that just means that we're wearing a mask ourselves and wearing a respirator, wearing gloves and gowns and eye protection."

Drew rietjens (richens) has been paying attention to the outbreak.

"i'm very doubtful of the official numbers coming out of china, having lived and worked there for a time knowing that, but you need to have a measured response.

You don't need to be panicked, or blow it off... somewhere in the middle."

Rietjens thinks mercyone is taking appropriate steps to ensure north iowa doesn't become a breeding ground for coronavirus.

"they're the health care professionals and i know it's more rampant in other places, so if you're coming from a place where there's more the centers for disease control and prevention is still unsure how the coronavirus spreads... but they think coughs and sneezes are the main culprits.

Which is why the hospital is encouraging people with flu and cold symptoms to wear a surgical mask.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

Over the last 24 hours in china á there have been 70 more deaths and over 3 thousand new cases of coronavirus./// the illness is mostly