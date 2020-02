Tell Me Something Good: Rising Village Foundation

YOU MAY NOT BE USED TO THECULTURE.FORTUNATELY... FOR WOMENMOVING HERE FROM ALL OVERTHE WORLD... THERE'S A PLACETO GO TO MAKE FRIENDS ANDLEARN A SKILL THAT COULDPROVIDE AN INCOME.

IT'SCALLED THE RISING VILLAGEFOUNDATION... AND THE WOMANWHO STARTED IT... ISTONIGHT'S "TELL ME SOMETHINGGOOD."AN INVITATION TO VISIT GHANASEVEN YEARS AGO, CHANGEDLISA TRESCH'S LIFE.

SHESAYS IT DIDN'T TAKE LONG TOREALIZE WOMEN THERE AREN'TGIVEN MANY OPPORTUNITIES TOBECOME SELF-SUFFICIENT.

SOSHE FOCUSED HER EFFORTS ONCREATING APPRENTICESHIPS FORSINGLE MOMS AND ORPHANEDCHILDREN IN SEVEN VILLAGES.But if they can learn to sewor be a hairdresser thenthey can basically starttheir own business.

:08 FIVEYEARS LATER, SHE SAW THESAME NEED HERE IN TULSA.

THEREFUGEE POPULATION WASGROWING AND WOMEN WEREFACING THE SAME SITUATION.SO LISA RETURNED HOME ANDSTARTED HELPING THESE WOMENLEARN HOW TO SEW.4:00:11 The ultimate goalis for them to earn somekind of income if theychoose... or to be able tosew for their family :18 THEWOMEN ARE BETWEEN 16 AND60..

AND COME FROM ALL OVERTHE WORLD - BURMA, CONGO,MEXICO, PERU, VENEZUELA,POLAND, CHINA, LEBANON,JORDAN, IRAN, AND MORE!ABOUT 100 WOMEN ARELEARNING... FROM 13VOLUNTEER TEACHERS... ANDSURPRISINGLY... THERE ARE NOLANGUAGE BARRIERS.4:01:22 We don't have anylanguage problems which issurprising, you would thinkthat we would, but we don't.:27 THE FABRIC IS DONATED,AS ARE THE SEWING SUPPIESAND MONEY TO PURCHASE OTHERSEWING ITEMS. http://www.risingvillage.org/storePRODUCTS ARE SOLDONLINE...WITH MONEY GOING TOTHE WOMEN.

THERE ARESHOPPING BAGS... TRAVELBAGS... ZIPPER BAGS...CLUTCHES... AND KEY CHAINS.LISA SAYS THE TULSACOMMUNITY HAS BEEN VERYWELCOMING TO THESE WOMEN.WHICH HELPS MAKE THETRANSITION TO THEIR NEWLIVES IN THE US EASIER..4:01:38 That makes it easierfor us to build thoserelationships with them...because they trust usbecause they have beentreated well in Tulsa.

:45IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE MAKING ADIFFERENCE IN OURCOMMUNITY... SEND ME ANEMAIL.

THE ADDRESS - MIKEIF YOU KNOW SOMEONE MAKING ADIFFERENCE IN OURCOMMUNITY... SEND ME ANEMAIL.

THE ADDRESS - MIKEDOT BROOKS AT KJRH DOT COM."Now, your 2 Works for YouWeather."