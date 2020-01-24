Global  

European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter

European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter

European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter

Mandatory credit: European Space Agency The Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft designed and built in the UK, is ready for its journey to the Sun in a mission to unlock its secrets.

It is expected to be launched into space in the Atlas V 411 rocket from Nasa’s Cape Canaveral site in Florida next week.
