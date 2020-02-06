Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks, 02/07/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Leafs salvage victory over Ducks with Tavares' game-winner in dying seconds of OT

John Tavares scored his second goal of the night at 4:53 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs...
CBC.ca - Published

Toronto hosts Anaheim after Matthews' 2-goal game

Toronto hosts the Anaheim Ducks after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustinLevineHBS

Justin Levine RT @hockeynight: Jack Campbell picked up his first win with Toronto as the Leafs escaped the Ducks in overtime https://t.co/rAPJuOioJa 1 minute ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Jack Campbell made 26 saves to win his debut with the Maple Leafs, 5-4 in overtime against the Ducks. John Tavares scored h… 8 minutes ago

ChicDelights8

Pamela RG RT @CTVToronto: John Tavares scored his second goal of the night at 4:53 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs escaped with a 5-4 victory… 15 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jack Campbell made 26 saves to win his debut with the Maple Leafs, 5-4 in overtime against the Ducks. John Tavares… https://t.co/WG2pqSlt7d 17 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Jack Campbell picked up his first win with Toronto as the Leafs escaped the Ducks in overtime https://t.co/rAPJuOioJa 17 minutes ago

CTVToronto

CTV Toronto John Tavares scored his second goal of the night at 4:53 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs escaped with a 5-4… https://t.co/nOCIdUqotJ 21 minutes ago

VinSharma95

Vin 👊 TAVARES SCOOORREESSS AND THE LEAFS WIIINNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Toronto Maple Leafs have defeated the Anaheim Ducks… https://t.co/K3LAkTcCoH 28 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Anaheim Ducks @ Toronto Maple Leafs on 2020-02-07: LINK: https://t.co/a4eCMdDbGO… https://t.co/NTafw0l1Zn 29 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks, 02/06/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights [Video]New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/05/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.