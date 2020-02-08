Lady Mocs Beat Greensboro

On the season, but their last win was a triple-overtime thriller against e-t-s-u.

Maybe a grinding victory like that will be a big confidence boost.

Who needs the masked singer, when you can have a masked guitarist.

U-t-c facing greensboro.

Mocs trailed by ten in the first half, but they took the lead before halftime.

Freshman dena jarrells with two of her career high 14 points.

Final seconds before halftime, and kallie searcy the soft fade-away.

Mocs up 36-35 at the break.

Lakelyn bouldin was big in the second half.

She bombs the three.

Abby cornelius wide open for an easy two.

Mocs were up three with three minutes to go in the third quarter when they exploded.

Bouldin another three.

Mocs were up eleven by the end of the period.

Bouldin putting her full scoring arsenal on display.

She poured in 25.

Mocs poured it on down the stretch winning 74-59.

They simply weren't going to be denied.

Bouldin:"we've had problems over the course of the season kind of making it over that hump.

We get a lead or we'll cut it and tie it.

Today we were like no.

We're not letting them get back in it."

Burrows:"so proud of the effort.

And the fact that they just kept on.

They never let up."

The lady vols had to face 8th