Lookouts hiring fair

Lookouts hiring fair
Lookouts hiring fair

Is hosting a hiring fair tomorrow.

They'll be interviewing potential employees for a variety of positions from club servers to bat boys and camera operators.

You have to be 16-years-old and over to be interviewed.

Interviewees need to fill out an application and will undergo a background check.

The event is tomorrow from 10 a-m to 1 p-m at at&amp;t field.

Over 100 game day employees were hired at last year's event.

The lookout's season starts on april




