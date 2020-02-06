Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chicago Police Launch New Facial Recognition Technology, They Say, To Catch Crooks

Chicago Police Launch New Facial Recognition Technology, They Say, To Catch Crooks

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Chicago Police Launch New Facial Recognition Technology, They Say, To Catch Crooks

Chicago Police Launch New Facial Recognition Technology, They Say, To Catch Crooks

They're watching you in a whole new way, with controversial new facial recognition software used by Chicago Police.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Groups Call For Chicago PD To Stop Using Facial Recognition Technology

Groups Call For Chicago PD To Stop Using Facial Recognition TechnologyWatch VideoA coalition of groups in Chicago is calling on the city's police department to end its use...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

illinoistech

Illinois Tech RT @IIT_SAT: Jeremy Hajek, @illinoistech associate professor of Information Technology and Management, shared his thoughts with @cbschicago… 3 days ago

olu_presley

oluyinka oyeniji RT @plussone: ACLU: "Facial recognition technology is prone to inaccuracy, racially discriminatory, and a threat to privacy and First Amend… 4 days ago

chubbrock29

C. L. CPD uses facial recog... https://t.co/iYRrGFwf9S 4 days ago

IIT_SAT

IIT SAT Jeremy Hajek, @illinoistech associate professor of Information Technology and Management, shared his thoughts with… https://t.co/4VzuNrqwMo 4 days ago

plussone

Rachael Perrotta 🏴 ACLU: "Facial recognition technology is prone to inaccuracy, racially discriminatory, and a threat to privacy and F… https://t.co/ZJ4kYbyuZV 4 days ago

TaraMolinaTV

Tara Molina RT @cbschicago: Chicago Police Launch New Facial Recognition Technology, They Say, To Catch Crooks https://t.co/dRc1T2Yz9k https://t.co/nSS… 6 days ago

MarkMillerITPro

MarkMillerITPro  ツ Sr SysAdm1n DCOps Chicago Police Launch New Facial Recognition Technology, They Say, To Catch Crooks https://t.co/SeMkHdovby #PoliceTech 6 days ago

SMcK17

Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 Chicago Police Launch New Facial Recognition Technology, They Say, To Catch Crooks https://t.co/frBVf0xbUa - @cbschicago 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 On Your Side: Is Facial Recognition Technology A Threat To Privacy? [Video]2 On Your Side: Is Facial Recognition Technology A Threat To Privacy?

Facial recognition software is here and already being used around the world by law enforcement and government agencies. It's designed to protect you, but some think it's a serious threat to your..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:27Published

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police [Video]Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on new charges for reporting a bias attack Chicago Police say was a hoax.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.