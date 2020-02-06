Chicago Police Launch New Facial Recognition Technology, They Say, To Catch Crooks

They're watching you in a whole new way, with controversial new facial recognition software used by Chicago Police.

Watch VideoA coalition of groups in Chicago is calling on the city's police department to end its use...

Rachael Perrotta 🏴 ACLU: "Facial recognition technology is prone to inaccuracy, racially discriminatory, and a threat to privacy and F… https://t.co/ZJ4kYbyuZV 4 days ago

oluyinka oyeniji RT @plussone : ACLU: "Facial recognition technology is prone to inaccuracy, racially discriminatory, and a threat to privacy and First Amend… 4 days ago