Night to Shine

Night to Shine
Prom is a memorable right of high school passage.

Julie borris agreeing to be my date might have been the high point of my life up until that point.

For a lucky group in mason city á tonight was a very special prom just for them.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain.

Nick?

George and katie á i'm at grace church, where earlier tonight, a group of folks with special needs got to have the full prom expierence, complete with limo rides and corsages.xxx nats: crowd cheering you could tell by the looks on their faces as they came down the red carpet, tonight is a night they will never forget.

"i'm going to have a good night."

Taj norem tells me he certainly enjoyed the glitz of going to the prom.

"pretty good and it was pretty awesome."

Not holding back any enthusiasm was jordan vandená avond (vanádená ováend) who was ready to start tearing up the dance floor.

"i'm going to start dancing like there's no tomorrow!"

Jordan also tells me she plans on partying the whole night long.

"well, hopefully tonight we're going to start rock and roll almost to the break of dawn!"

280 volunteers made this night happen, so that 125 of their guests could enjoy a little dinner, dancing, and all the magical things that come with prom night.

Jesse wunderlich explains how it all started.

"night to shine is an event that came our way about three years ago.

There was a family from our church that said they had heard about this and so we looked around in our area and there was no one that was really hosting this."

It took six months worth of planning to put on this huge event.

Wunderlich says they were happy to create a magical night for some special people.

"it's an amazing experience to be able to offer this to people in our community.

It's a real shared heart for people on our team to be able night to shine took place all across the country in over seven hundred churches.

The event was started by the tim tebow foundation.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

Night to shine is also going international, with events in 34 countries across the globe./// it's friday night and



