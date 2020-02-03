Global  

Meet baby Patrick: KC couple celebrates Chiefs' Super Bowl win by naming newborn after Chiefs' QB

Meet baby Patrick: KC couple celebrates Chiefs' Super Bowl win by naming newborn after Chiefs' QB

Meet baby Patrick: KC couple celebrates Chiefs' Super Bowl win by naming newborn after Chiefs' QB

Heather and Kyle Steppe always joked they would have a Super Bowl baby.

The Overland Park couple even laughed about naming their son Patrick, if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Steppe's tongue-in-cheek predictions turned out to be spot on.
