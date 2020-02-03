Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 7 Segment 1 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WLFI - Published Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 7 Segment 1 Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 7 Segment 1 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 7 Segment 1 I'm andrew.. Seven games on this evening's show.. We start on the 4-a level.. Fresh off upsetting harrison in first round play.. Mccutcheon taking on lafayette jeff.. Teresa maggio has been key for jeff knoy's group late this season.. The lafayette jeff transfer nearly tallied a triple down in the first round of the sectional.. Important reminder.. Mccutcheon hasn't won a sectional title in 5 years.. Standing in the way.. Lafayette jeff.. Maggio and the mavericks looking to fight another day.. Sanaa cartledge and the lady bronchos.. Standing in the way tonight at the berry bowl.. This game was close early.. First quarter action.. Daylynn thornton's three ball is off.. Look at the effort underneath from halle neibert.. The shot falls plus the foul.. Mccutcheon takes the early lead.. But jeff able to respond.. Maggio's pass is stolen away by cartledge.. The junior goes coast to coast for the bucket.. Jeff down by four late in the first frame.. Coach baker wants a few more stops like that one.. But mccutcheon goes on a tear to end the first half.. Thornton pushing it in transition.. Her runner is off.. Another offensive board for the mavs.. And maggio knocks down the three from the wing.. Jeff knoy's team goes up 12.. Maggio had 14 in the first half.. Here's three more of them.. Off the glass.. Sometimes it's just your night.. Mccutcheon tops jeff 59-43.. They play northwestern tomorrow night for the sectional title.. In the class 3-a twin lakes sectional.. Kylie reif and west lafayette battling western.. The red devils get off to red-hot start.. Reif the elbow jumper.. It's 11-1 r-d-p. Later in the opening frame.. Kennedy martin knocks down the three .. West lafayette led 16-5 heading into the second. Christina shi scored 16 points for the game.. The senior also handed out 4 assists.. Shi finds a cutting ava doty for two.. But on the red devils next possession.. Ella biggs the steal and layup.. It's 18-12.. But jane schott's group bounces back.. A little over a minute left in the half.. Off the panthers' miss .. Annie karlaftis the rebound.. Check out this pass.. Shi looks up and finds reif.. Touchdown red devils .. More transition points.. This sequence was absurd.. Shi.. That nearly grazes the ceiling.. But reif comes up with it and puts it in while drawing the foul. Reif tallied a game- high 18 points.. West lafayette punches its ticket to tomorrow's sectional final with a 55-43 victory over western.. Congrats to coach schott on her 250th career win. The red devils to face either benton central or peru.. A moment of silence pregame for bison superfan dick atha who passed away yesterday at the age of 88. B-c with gold shoes under its bench in honor of the icon. Right out of the gates.. Tressa senesac recorded 5 steals this evening.. The sophomore also scored 13 points.. Benton central never trailed in this contest.. Next trip down the floor .. Kelsey coffman weaves around the entire panthers defense and lays it in.. The bison led 26-9 after one.. 41-17 at the half. Move to the third.. Audrey strawsma gets position.. 14 points for the senior strawsma.. Speaking of seniors.. Coffman flat out dominated tonight.. Coffman hits the triple.. She's a shooter! Kennedy tolen the extra pass.. Coffman again.. The senior led all scorers with 27.. Give me a w.. Coffman and benton central crush peru 66-37. So west lafayette and benton central will meet in tomorrow night's sectional championship. On another note.. Dick atha's funeral is on tuesday morning at 10:30 at arena gymnasium.. That does it for the first half of the frenzy.. Coming up.. We'll make stops at at attica .. Lewis cass.. And sheridan.. Central catholic taking on rossville.. The knights in pursuit of a third straight sectional title.. Those highlights next.. Stick with us!





You Might Like

Tweets about this Frank and Melissa Maggio RT @WLFI: Friday Night Frenzy Show and Bonus Video for Feb 7, 2020 https://t.co/N0gBrMt5dN 9 hours ago WLFI News 18 Friday Night Frenzy Show and Bonus Video for Feb 7, 2020 https://t.co/N0gBrMt5dN 9 hours ago SEAN STREATY RT @GordonVoit: The Friday Frenzy has more fun than any local show in the United States. Scott Van Pelt will be in the vicinity on Friday… 22 hours ago Gordon Voit The Friday Frenzy has more fun than any local show in the United States. Scott Van Pelt will be in the vicinity on… https://t.co/zZgO8LaidJ 2 days ago WLFI News 18 Friday Night Frenzy Show and Bonus Video for Jan, 31 2019 https://t.co/BBuXNTYoqZ 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 7 Segment 2 Friday Night Frenzy Show Feb 7 Segment 2 Credit: WLFIPublished 10 hours ago Friday Night Frenzy Show Jan 31 Segment 2 Friday Night Frenzy Show Jan 31 Segment 2 Credit: WLFIPublished 5 days ago