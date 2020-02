Brian Gotter's 10pm Storm Team 4cast (2/7)

WE HAD THE HUGE ICE SHOVE.WE'VE HAD COLDER WEATHER, ANDICE.TWO INCHES OR LESS, YOU STAYOFF.4 INCHES IT'S GOOD FOR ICEFISHING, MEANING YOU WALK OUTTHERE.5 INCHES FOR ATV'S AND SNOWMOBILES, AND 12 F CARS, ANDPICKUP TRUCKS A FOOT TO 1INCHES.IF YOU'VE EVER DRIVEN NEARTHERE, IT'S LIKE A COMMUNITY, ACITY.THAT'S A LOT OF WEIGHT.PLEASE PLEASE, BE CAREFUL.32 IS THE TEMPERATURE INMILWAUKEE.38 IS THE HIGH AFTER A MORNINGLOW OF 24.TRACKING SNOW, IT STARTS SUNDAYMORNING.2 TO 3 SOUTH OF MILWAUKEE, ANDWAUKESHA.5 PLUS UP TO FOND DU LAC, THEDELS, AND TO CENTRAL WISCONSIN.THAT STARTS SUNDAY.WE HAVE CLOUDS A FLURRIES HERETHIS EVENING.LIGHT SNOW OUT OF THE PENINSULA,AND TWO RIVERS, WE'LL HAVE TFLURRIES HERE.YOU MIGHT WANT TO USE THE SNOWBLOWER, THIS IS HEAVY, WETSNOW.QUIET CONDITIONS AND SUNSHINE ONAND OFF IN THE DAY TOMORROW.MOSTLY CLOUDY OVERALL.9 A.M.

HERE COMES THE SNOW.TAPERING OFF AFTER SUNSET.AND ONCE AGAIN, LOOKING AT 2 TO3 TO THE SOUTH, AND 4 PLUS TOTHE NORTH OF MILWAUKEE.TOMORROW MORNING, TEENS TO 20.IT'LL BE CHILLY, WITH THEFLURRIES IN THE MORNING.AND BY AFTERNOON, SUNSHINE, AHIGH OF 32, AND GET THE SNOW INHERE, ON SUNDAY.ONCE AGAIN, LOOKING FOR 3 TO 4AROUND MILWAUKEE.MONDAY AND TUESDAY ARE QUIET.MELT THE SNOW WITH THE SUNSHINE,AND A LIGHT WINTER MIX ONWEDNESDAY, FOLLOW THAT UP WITHCOLD WEATHER.WE'RE STILL WAY ABOVE ZERO.LIKE THOSE COLD FRONTS.