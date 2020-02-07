No. 4 Lafayette Jeff holds off McCutcheon 72-68 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WLFI - Published The Bronchos improve to 18-2 on the season. The Bronchos improve to 18-2 on the season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend No. 4 Lafayette Jeff holds off McCutcheon 72-68 Doors off.. See for yourself.. Jeff beat the mavs 99-55 last december in the hoops classic title game. Times have changed.. The two foes going head-to-head this evening. Brooks barnhizer and class 4-a no. 4 jeff eying a fourth straight win.. Tyler scherer and mccutcheon also eying a fourth straight win.. Pick things up in the second.. Joe phinisee gets to the rack for two.. The mavericks lead 30-20.. Mark barnizer is about to blow a gasket.. But his bronchos close the first half on a 16-2 run.. Brooks barnhizer the slam.. 36-32 jeff at the break .. In the third.. Barnhizer again the steal and again the flush.. The junior finished with 25.. That will make a nice photo.. This is just a nice play .. Dravyn gibbs-lawhorn .. Plus one.. Mccutcheon grad clayton richard impressed.. Next trip down the floor .. Gibbs-lawhorn.. Look out rob phinisee .. Gibbs-lawhorn is coming for your county scoring record. This game was tied at 53 after three. Jeff trying to gain some separation.. The extra pass.. Braxton barnhizer from carroll county.. Braxton buckets also had 25.. 63-57 bronchos.. Mccutcheon not done .. Gibbs-lawhorn hits the triple.. He paced all scorers with 28. The mavs within two. Now a one-point game .. Avery beaver has it poked away.. Jacob collicott is fouled.. Jeff is in the double bonus.. Collicott makes both freebies.. So it's 71-68 with less than 30 seconds left.. Following a mccutcheon timeout.. You know who's gettting the ball.. Gibbs-lawhorn.. This time no. 4 is short on the three.. Lafayette jeff holds on to beat mccutcheon 72-68. A couple scores from this evening.. Harrison tops logansport 61-53. The raiders improve to 14-3 on the season. Up next for mark rinehart and company .. Central catholic on saturday. The knights dispatch twin lakes 76-55. A-j bordenet with 27 points in the victory. In women's





