9 p.m. news 2/7/20

We're following breaking news tonight.

Henderson police say they're on the scene of a death investigation near jackson street near jefferson elementary school.

Authorities have been on scene for a few hours?

And we have a crew on scene to learn more details.

At this point?

Authorities say they're working to notify family members about what happened?

And then they'll release more information.

Witnesses say animal control was also on scene.

New tonight at nine?

A former indiana state trooper steps down from his post?

After he was arrested for arson and now faces a charge for animal cruelty.

Investigators say trooper jeremy galloway's two dogs died in a fire that he started on purpose for insurance money.

Joylyn bukovac caught up with someone else who was involved in that investigation.

She visits perry county tonight and joins us now with more.

Joylyn?

"former indiana state trooper, jeremy galloway is now facing several charges including animal cruelty, arson, and insurance fraud.

Tonight, his ex wife is breaking her silence.

A gut wrenching story you'll only hear on 44news."

"when i think of jeremy galloway.

I think of an actual monster."

Kimberly pounds tells me her and galloway's marriage was anything but joyful and loving.

"i lived in fear this whole time and twenty years after the fact, i'm still fearing this man."

So when investigators came knocking on her door this wee?

Wanting to talk to her about jeremy galloway possibly setting his*own hous* on fir?

She wasn't entirely surprised.

But stil?

??p troopers had to ask her why she thought galloway would set his property on fire.

"they was like, 'but why would you think that?'

And i said, 'because he's done it before.'" pounds tells me something similar happened to their home when she wanted out of the marriage.

"right when i said, 'i'm going to come and get my stuff out of our home.'

It was three days after i told him that, it went up in flames."

She says she's relieved galloway's fate is finally catching up with hi?

On tuesday he was arrested on arson and insurance fraud charges.

The?

Wednesday he resigned as a state trooper.

And on friday he was hit with another charg?

Animal cruelt?

Since both of his dogs died in that fire.

"he doesn't have the capability of loving human beings or animals."

Galloway's ex wife says she witnessed the chilling thrill he got from harming innocent creatures.

"if a cat came into out yard, he would kill it with a 22.

When he moved me away from our family, a coyote came up by the back door and he got a gun and blew it's head off.

He thought that was funny."

Pounds says she saw the red flag?

She just wishes she would have spoken up soone?

But it brings tears of relief to her eyes knowing he's been caught.

"it's a huge relief for me that justice is being served and he's not getting away with it again."

Jb 44news.

A man*recovering in the hospital for a gunshot wound?

And authorities believe he was trespassing on someone's property.

Ohio county sheriff's deputies responded to a trespassing complaint today in centertown.

The caller told dispatchers that her husband shot the person who was trespassing.

Deputies say they found adam hardin on the ground in front of the home's porch?

And mark stewart told authorities he confronted hardin and told him to leave.

Authorities say hardin was taken to the hospital to be treated?

And they believe he was under the influence at the time.

No charges have been filed against stewart at this point.

A shocking new report about babies born?

Addicted to drugs.

We're learning that five boys and eight girls were born in the last month?

Addicted to drugs in evansville.

Six of those babies have siblings?

Adding another 17 children affected by addiction.

This information coming from the court appointed special advocates group of vanderburgh county tonight.

Organizers say this is especially concerning because those children begin their lives in the system.

They're popping up all over the country?

But they're more common here in indiana.

Safehaven baby boxes are becoming a lot more normal at fire stations.

It gives struggling parents an option to surrender their child if they're overwhelmed?

And it's a safe alternative to turn a child over to authorities without any questions.

A post to social media*getting all sorts of attention in the last 24 hours?

And it could make evansville the next spot to set up one of these safehaven baby boxes.

"we start with the money, then we buy the box, then we pick where we are going to put it, we know its going to be evansville, we know it will be a fire station, but the final choice is made by the safe heaven out of ohio.

According to the savehaven website?

There are 21 boxes across indiana.

So far at least 59 babies have been surrendered since 2?18.

If you'd like to learn more about the process or help with the cause?

Developing tonight?

Two people remain on the loose?

And authorities say they're wanted for drug trafficking.

Jesse and kimberly wilson are among the 17 people connected to a tr?state drug trafficking ring.

Several of the people in custody are members of the evansvill?

Based grim reapers motorcycle club.

?s attorney josh minkler made the announcement thursday.

Officials say it was a great move to get illegal guns and meth off the streets.

Two kentucky communities vying to get national attention for their effort to bring new life to the area.

Henderson, kentucky*hoping to be featured on ???v's hometown takeover show.

The community is hoping to see the restoration of the historic old henderson national bank building.

The providence community is also taking part in the same effort.

Ideally what we like to see happen from this is for it to be a spark that then inspires other people even after hgtv has moved on if you watch ???v?

You'll get a chance to see which community they feature when the episode airs next year.

A terre haute teen*turning his life around in a big way.

The vigo county juvenile center held a graduation ceremony this week?

And one person earned their diploma.

Authorities say this is first ceremony in a long time.

The county sheriff confirms the teen did it all on their own?

And they hope programs like this will help people from becoming repeat offenders.

John plasse/ vigo county sheriff" our job is to provide those tools provide those programs for these kids that have gone astray and set them back the right way and he's a model for these other kids.

Hopefully they can do the same thing and not come back here."

Officials say they hope to hold more ceremonies like this in the near future.

Meantime?

A tr?state teenager*making an impact through the airwaves.

Tilly marlatt explains how they're inspiring others by doing something they love.

I'm samuel mitchell and these are my stories.

Thats the first thing you'll hear in the podcast autism rocks and rolls along with the voice of sam mitchell leading each episode.

Hes using his own journey with autism to reach out to others.

I want them to learn about the autistic world.

I want them to make it a better place, and i hope to educate and enlighten those who don understand autism that well?

Sam got his start in podcasting at eastern greene high school in media club.

He knew he wanted to use the power of the mic to make a difference.?podcasting is what i love to do?

Sam told news 10.

"and i decided, you know, i wonder if i can do this at home.

I can make my own, you know, now that ie learned from the best, i wonder if i can do this on my own."

Sam did just that.

Since launching the podcast, he now has nearly 700 downloads.

It therapeutic?

Sam described.?you can talk about anything on there?

Episodes range from building relationships to better understandin g the behavior of those living with autism.

Youl even hear a conversation with his mom, gina.?what he is trying to teach people from what ie seen is, whatever you?hav?

Or whatever you struggle with, don be ashamed of it.

Wee all different and that a beautiful thing?

Sam says that one of the biggest lessons he learned.?be yourself, and no matter what you do, have a little fun with it.

I mean, just enjoy it.

Enjoy the podcast episode that you made on your own?

Sam said.

That was tilly marlatt reporting tonight.

Federal lawmakers say an animal sanctuary in southern indiana can*no longer display exotic wildlife in their exhibits.

Tommy mason explains.

The department of agriculture found that "wild life in need" and its owner?

Tim stark?

Had violated the animal wildlife act?

More than 120 times.

Among other things?

It was found the organization was rough or excessive when handling animals.... wild life in need is also accused of failing to provide adequate veterinary care?

And the ruling also states?

Stark interfered with inspections of the property.... as a result?

The usda has revoked starks ??a license?

Fining him 40 thousand dollars*on top of a 300 thousand dollar fine to the organization... .

Wildlife in need has been under scrutiny for it's treatment of animals?

Since 2?16?

Which led to a federal judge shutting down their interactive tiger cub attraction in 2?18.... right now?

It's unclear what will happen to the animals.... but as of this morning?

The groups facebook page no longer existed.... tommy mason 44news.... the national transportati on safety board says they haven't found any signs of engine failure in the crash that killed ?

?a legend kobe bryant and eight others.

Officials say the chopper slammed into a hillside in foggy conditions.

The pilot was also*only using visual readings at the time.

The ???b adds that the chopper was destroyed by impact forces and fire.

Bryant's daughter gianna also died in that crash.

