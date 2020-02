UPDATE: Ray Brown sentenced to life with possibility of parole 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:12s - Published UPDATE: Ray Brown sentenced to life with possibility of parole The jury has reached a verdict in the penalty phase of the trial for Ray Brown. The penalty is life in prison with the possibility of parole for Brown after he was found guilty in the 2016 deadly robbery at Lee's Liquor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UPDATE: Ray Brown sentenced to life with possibility of parole OUTWEIGH ANY AGGRAVATINGCIRCUMSTANCES IMPOSE A SENTENCEOF LIFE IN NEVADA STATE PRISONWITH THE POSSIBILITY OF PAROLEDATED FEBRUARY 7, 2020."LIFE IN PRISON WITH THEPOSSIBLITY OF PAROLE..A JURY...DECIDING..JUST HOURS AGO...CONVICTED KILLER..RAY BROWN..WILL NOT DIE FOR HISCRIMES..HE'S THE TRIGGER MAN..WHO SHOT AND KILLED..LEE'S LIQUOR EMPLOYEE..MATT..CHRISTENSEN..ALMOST 4 YEARS AGO...IN AROBBERY ALL CAUGHT ON CAMERA..CHRISTENSEN'S FAMILY..SAT IN THE COURTROOM..STUNNED....LETS GET RIGHT TO 13INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER....JOE BARTELS...WHO IS LIVE AT THE REGIONALJUSTICE CENTER..AND JOE..THE D-A WANTED THE DEATHPENALTY....THIS WAS A RARE CASE..WHERE DEATH WAS ALWAYS ON THETABLE..BUT THE JURY..DECIDING TO HAND OUT A MERCIFULSENTENCE..AND SPARING..RAY BROWN'S LIFEBROWN STOOD AND LISTENED TO THEVERDICT AS IT WAS READ..THIS AFTERNOON...THE JURY..ALREADY FINDING HIM GUILTY..OF SEVERAL CHARGES..INCLUDING FIRST DEGREEMURDER...THEY WERE SHOWN THISSURVEILLANCE VIDEO..FROM THE STORE..AT WARM SPRINGS AND DURANGO..BACK IN APRIL 2016..WAS THE ONE WHO FOLLOWED..24 YEAR OLD MATT CHRISTENSEN..INTO A BACK ROOM...AND WHEN CHRISTENSEN FAILED TOOPEN THE SAFE..BECAUSE HE DIDN'T KNOW THECOMBINATION..HE WAS SHOT..6 TIMES..BY RAY BROWN..TODAY..LISTED A NUMBER OF REASONS ASTO WHY..SHOULD NOT DIE...INCLUDING HIS NEGLECTEDCHILDHOOD.. FELON PARENTS..DOMESTIC VIOLENCE..DRUGS AND ALCOHOL...15:50:07 "WE ARE OBVIOUSLY VERYDISAPPOINTED TO NOT GET THEMAXIMUM SENTENCE OF THE DEATHPENALTY.TO HEAR THAT HE WAS GIVEN ACHANCE OF PAROLE KIND OF SEEMSLIKE A SLAP IN THE FACE TO OURFAMILY CONSIDERING THIS IS ALLCAUGHT ON CAMERA."BROWN WAS SEEN CRYING..AS THE VERDICT WAS READ...HE HUGGED HIS ATTORNEYS AND WASWALKED OUT OF THE COURTROOM..BROWN'S FAMILY DECLINED TOSPEAK..BUT THEY WERE SEEN CELEBRATINGOUTSIDE THE COURTROOM..BROWN WILL BE FORMALLYSENTENCED..ON APRIL 1.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.IT'S.....YOUR VOICE....YOUR V





