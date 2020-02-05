Coronavirus Scare Turns Couple's Dream Cruise Into Cabin Quarantine

Global  

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
A Santa Clarita couple are trying to keep their spirits high after being quarantined aboard a cruise ship off the coast of japan with 61 cases of coronavirus.
