How Princess Leia Brought Back in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

The latest movie in the Star Wars franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” is epic in its battle scenes, speeder chases and lightsaber duels.

But one of the biggest challenges for the visual effects team was something seemingly smaller, though hugely important to the film.

It revolved around one face.

Roger Guyett was one of four men in charge of bringing director JJ Abram’s vision to lifem, and now the team is up for an Academy Award in the Best Visual Effects category.