Animal Stories: Happy Birthday Lee! 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 01:10s - Published Animal Stories: Happy Birthday Lee! Animal Stories: Happy Birthday Lee!

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Animal Stories: Happy Birthday Lee! TONIGHT, HAPPYBIRTHDAY TO....CHIEF METEOROLOGISTLEE SOLOMON...AND SINCE THE EFFORTTO MAKE THIS DAY ASTATEWIDE HOLIDAYFAILED IN THE ASSEMBLY....WE CELEBRATEANYWAY...AND THE GOOD WISHESARE POURING IN FROMYOUR FELLOWFORECASTERS....I HAVE A NOTE HEREFROM...PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL.....THE FAMOUS WEATHERPROGNOSTICATOR....WHO JUST LAST WEEK,TOLD US WE WILL HAVEAN EARLY SPRING THISYEAR...PHIL WRITES....LEE, WISH I COULD BETHERE, BUT THEY HAVEME LOCKED UP IN THESTUMP THING.....I WANTED TO WISH YOUA HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANDINVITE YOU TO COMEAND FREE ME AND MAYBETAKE ME SURFING ORSOMETHING....I HOPE YOU HAVE AWONDERFUL DAY....ANDHOPE NO ONE GRABSYOU AND HOLDS YOU UPIN THE AIR....IT'S VERY AWKWARD...ANYWAY, HAPPYBIRTHDAY LEE SIGNED,YOUR FRIEND, PHIL.#####SOCIAL MEDIA IS APOWERFUL COMMUNICATION







You Might Like



Tweets about this KSBW Action News 8 Animal Stories: Happy Birthday Lee! https://t.co/FQd37pSlFd 52 minutes ago 91.7 WVXU .@TanaWeingartner has been covering the "Animal Birthday Cake Beat" for us at the @CincinnatiZoo lately. Check ou… https://t.co/4mheYpXbk9 1 week ago