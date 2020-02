"The Irishman": An Inside Look at the De-Aging Visual Effects

“The Irishman” visual effects supervisor, Pablo Helman, reveals that “Marty Scorsese and Robert De Niro have been trying to make this movie for about ten years”.

The now Oscar-nominated Helman was faced with a potentially impossible task: to make three Hollywood’s titans: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci turn back time-- 50 years.

Working out of San Francisco’s Industrial Light and Magic—Pablo and his team developed special software to get the job done.